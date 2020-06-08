Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado voters will begin seeing Senate primary ballots arrive in the mail this week. The ballots are for the June 30 election.
The top race on the ballot is between Democrat candidates John Hickenlooper and Andrew Romanoff. They are running for the Democratic Senate nomination.
The winner will face Republican incumbent Cory Gardner in the November election.