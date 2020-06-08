DENVER (CBS4) – On Tuesday, the Colorado Senate will revisit a bill meant to improve police accountability. Senate Bill 217 would require all law enforcement agencies to get body cameras and release recordings within 14 days of an encounter.
It would also create a unit in the Attorney General’s office to track cases in which people are killed or seriously injured by police.
Officers who misuse force could also be criminally prosecuted along with any officers who fail to intervene in the encounter.
On Thursday, 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler told CBS4 he supports parts of the bill, but not others like provisions that allow officers to be sued for up to $100,000.
“Instead of targeting whatever bad cops are out there, it targets all cops. If you make a mistake you cannot defend against that mistake by saying I thought it was lawful, I thought I had the right facts, I thought I was doing the right thing. Under those circumstances, man, who would want to be a cop,” Brauchler said.
A second reading is expected on the Senate floor.
