ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Two homes were damaged in an overnight fire in Arapahoe County caused by spontaneous combustion. South Metro Fire Rescue crews were able to put out the flames and hot spots.
There are no reports of anyone hurt. The fire broke out about 2 a.m. Monday near South Peoria Street and Cherry Creek Drive.
According to South Metro Fire’s Facebook post the fire was caused by combustion of an oil staining tarp and rags.
“Investigators from the SMFR Fire Marshal’s Office have determined the fire this morning on East Ida Circle was accidental and caused by spontaneous combustion of an oil staining tarp and rags. The exterior fire rapidly spread and damaged 2 homes, thankfully no one was injured. Disposing flammable oily rags must be done with caution. The safest way is to soak them in water in a metal container with a sealed lid. The container can be stored this way until you’re ready to drop it off at a disposal facility.”