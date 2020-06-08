Comments
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Security camera footage captures would-be thieves searching vehicle interiors by flashlight. Now, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you may recognize the perpetrators.
The group of people is breaking into vehicles in Bennet, Strasburg and Byers.
The video shows at least four people in a late 2000s model white Tahoe. Three people get out and start shining flashlights in car and truck windows and checking to see if the doors are unlocked while the Tahoe follows slowly behind.
Adams County deputies say if you have been a victim of a theft or know who the suspects are, to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at (720) 322-1313 right away.