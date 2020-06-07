Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Xcel Energy have spent nearly 24 hours trying to restore power to customers after a rare derecho swept across Colorado on Saturday. As of 12:30 p.m., officials say, more than 12,000 customers still don’t have power.
They add more than 208,00 customers, in total, were impacted by the storm.
They say all available crews are working on those remaining outages. Crews from outside the region were also brought in to help.
Crews will not clean up debris, except during “routine maintenance.” Customers are asked not to approach crews and to maintain social distancing.
Customers can text “OUT” to 98936 to report an outage or STAT to the same number to check the status of a power outage.
