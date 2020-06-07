CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4) – A bill aimed at boosting childhood immunization rates in Colorado moved forward on a 7-4 vote on Sunday in the House Health and Insurance Committee. People gathered at the Colorado State Capitol early in the day to oppose the bill, which would make it harder for parents to get a non-medical vaccination exemption for their child.

An image from Sunday's protest of the Colorado vaccine bill SB 163.

An image from Sunday’s protest. (credit: CBS)

The proposal would require parents who choose not to vaccinate their children to either hand in an exemption form signed by an immunization provider or watch a video. Last year a similar bill failed after a filibuster by Colorado Senate Republicans.

A sign at a protest in Colorado of a vaccine bill -- SB 163.

(credit: CBS)

The bill is expected to be debated by the full Colorado House this week.

