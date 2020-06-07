Comments
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The search for a 3-year-old boy with autism continued Sunday in Eagle County. Search teams combed areas around Eagle, Gypsum and Dotsero looking for Sebastian Castro.
The teams include volunteers, mountain rescuers, dog teams and drones. Volunteers were asked to sign up online before helping crews.
More than 300 volunteers helped on Saturday before severe weather moved in.
Sebastian was reported missing June 5 at around 9:20 p.m. from the Eagle Villas apartments. A boy matching his description was seen at the playground on the property.
His family says he responds to children’s songs, animal noise and colorful items. They add he may not be comfortable with adults he does not know.
Officials ask the public to not fly drones in the area and leave water searches to professionals.