DENVER (CBS4) – RTD resumed service in and out of downtown Denver on Sunday. Bus services were suspended on Saturday because of large protests and marches.
Some train services were also suspended leaving downtown’s Union Station on Saturday.
While service resumed, officials say they will monitor the situation as the day and night go on.
Riders are encouraged to check routes on RTD’s website or app.