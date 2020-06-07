Comments
(CBS4) – Multiple Denver metro areas are loosening restrictions for public pools and gyms starting Monday, June 8. This follows new guidance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced on Thursday.
Recreation activities are now permitted in groups of 10 or fewer with people physically distanced and wearing masks, unless explicitly prohibited in the public health order.
The city of Brighton will reopen City Hall and the Historic City Hall building. Court sessions will also resume.
Pools at the Highlands Ranch Recreation Center will reopen Monday. Activity will be limited to lap swim and special aquatic programs. Additionally, only members will only be allowed, and there will be a maximum capacity of 20 people per pool. Outdoor pools will open by reservation only on June 22.
