MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Three fires sparked by lightning are still burning in Mesa County. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fires started Friday night, but weekend rain helped keep them under control.
The Sieber Fire, which is estimated at 1,100 acres, is burning 20 miles west of Grand Junction in the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area. It is about 15% contained.
The Hunter Fire, estimated at 805 acres, is burning 12 miles north of Grand Junction in the steep and rough terrain of the Little Book Cliffs. More resources were headed to the Hunter Fire on Sunday.
The Little Book Cliffs Fire burned about 200 acres about seven miles northwest of Grand Junction in the Little Book Cliffs. Firefighters were still on scene Sunday.
The fires are not threatening any structures.