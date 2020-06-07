Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — A blaze on the top-floor balcony of a Denver high-rise apartment building was extinguished by firefighters Sunday evening.
DENVER (CBS4) — A blaze on the top-floor balcony of a Denver high-rise apartment building was extinguished by firefighters Sunday evening.
Just after 7 p.m., Copter4 found active flames burning on the balcony, which appeared to be cluttered with burned debris.
Minutes later, water was sprayed directly onto the fire from inside the apartment and the flames were extinguished.
Greg Pixley of the Denver Fire Department said there were no reports of injuries and the fire was deemed under control. He said firefighters were working to contain smoke to the 15th floor of the building where the fire occurred. There were no immediate signs that the fire had spread to other apartments.
The apartment building located at 800 Pennsylvania Street is identified as Arrive 800 Penn.