DENVER (CBS4) – Students within the Denver Public School District led a protest and march Sunday morning through Civic Center Park and down Colfax Avenue. Thousands gathered at the Greek Amphitheatre for a rally ahead of the march.
This begins the 11th day of protests and demonstrations in Denver.
The demonstrations were organized to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter effort as well as to call for an end to police brutality across the country.
The march will end at the Martin Luther King, Jr. statue in City Park. Students were joined by staff and parents.
