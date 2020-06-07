DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen announced changes to the department’s use of force policy. He sent the memorandum of changes to the Use of Force Committee on Sunday afternoon, the 11th day of protests.
Changes included an immediate ban on all chokeholds, saying the policy is now consistent with a recommendation from the Center for Policing Equity.
Further, a Use of Force report will be filed when an officer points a firearm at someone, and body cameras will be required for SWAT officers during tactical operations.
Last week, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order restricting police use of tear gas, rubber bullets and other non-lethal weapons against protesters. The order came after four people who filed a class-action lawsuit against the city accusing police of using the weapons to assert dominance and suppress their right to protest had made a strong case the police had used excessive force.
The judge, Brooke Jackson, said while police officers often have a thankless job, they have failed to police themselves at the recent protests.
Part of the order was modified Saturday at the department’s request to say lieutenants could also approve the use of the weapons, saying there were not enough captains to comply with the original order.
“Center for Policing Equity” What a joke. What next, if you commit a crime, we will get back with you later or when it is convenient with you. Political correctness will only cause more problems. Chief Pazen, do your job or at least grow a backbone.