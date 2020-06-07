CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen announced changes to the department’s use of force policy. He sent the memorandum of changes to the Use of Force Committee on Sunday afternoon, the 11th day of protests.

Changes included an immediate ban on all chokeholds, saying the policy is now consistent with a recommendation from the Center for Policing Equity.

DENVER, CO – MAY 30: A police officer in riot gear stands next to the Colorado State Capitol as protests against the death of George Floyd continue for a third night on May 30, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The city of Denver enacted a curfew for Saturday and Sunday nights and Governor Jared Polis activated the Colorado National Guard in hopes of stopping protests that have wreaked havoc across the city. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Further, a Use of Force report will be filed when an officer points a firearm at someone, and body cameras will be required for SWAT officers during tactical operations.

Last week, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order restricting police use of tear gas, rubber bullets and other non-lethal weapons against protesters. The order came after four people who filed a class-action lawsuit against the city accusing police of using the weapons to assert dominance and suppress their right to protest had made a strong case the police had used excessive force.

DENVER, CO – MAY 30: Police officers walk through a cloud of tear gas as they try to disperse people protesting against the death of George Floyd in front of the Colorado State Capitol on May 30, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The city of Denver enacted a curfew for Saturday and Sunday nights and Governor Jared Polis activated the Colorado National Guard in hopes of stopping protests that have wreaked havoc across the city. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

The judge, Brooke Jackson, said while police officers often have a thankless job, they have failed to police themselves at the recent protests.

Part of the order was modified Saturday at the department’s request to say lieutenants could also approve the use of the weapons, saying there were not enough captains to comply with the original order.

  1. Paul Frawner says:
    June 7, 2020 at 4:57 pm

    “Center for Policing Equity” What a joke. What next, if you commit a crime, we will get back with you later or when it is convenient with you. Political correctness will only cause more problems. Chief Pazen, do your job or at least grow a backbone.

