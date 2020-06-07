



– After a very stormy Saturday across most of Colorado the conditions today will not be as severe. In fact most places should stay dry but there could be a few strong to severe thunderstorms in extreme northwest Colorado as our next weather maker moves in from the Pacific Northwest.

The wind will be with us once again statewide and it could be rather strong at times, especially on the eastern plains and western slope. Because it will be so warm and dry the wind will add to our worries over extreme fire danger for most areas along and south of Interstate 70.

PHOTO GALLERY: Severe Weather Sweeps Across Colorado

The weather will start to change once again as we head into Monday with an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms around the region. There is a strong cold front lurking off to our north and west that will be moving through the state over the next few days.

By Tuesday afternoon high temperatures will struggle to reach 70 degrees in the Denver area. That is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year.