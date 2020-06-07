DENVER (CBS4) – A line of severe thunderstorms that formed in southeast Utah Saturday morning crossed the entire state of Colorado producing widespread wind damage along the way. In many cases the wind gusts reached the strength of a hurricane.
Here’s a list of the highest wind gusts reported to the National Weather Service…
110 mph – Top of Winter Park Ski Area
99 mph – 2 miles SW of Great Divide
90 mph – 2 miles E of Copper Mountain
87 mph – 1 mile NW of Air Force Academy
86 mph – 13 miles ENE of Buford
85 mph – Cedar Point
82 mph – 7 miles N of Rockport
80 mph – 1 mile NNE of Castle Pines
79 mph – Crook
78 mph – Agate
78 mph – 5 miles S of Barr Lake
78 mph – Denver International Airport
78 mph – 1 mile WSW of Chatfield Reservoir
77 mph – 4 miles S of Weston
76 mph- Akron
76 mph – Centennial Airport
75 mph – 1 mile N of Brighton
75 mph – Berthoud Pass
73 mph – 3 miles SSW of Commerce City
72 mph – 2 miles E of Castle Rock
71 mph – 3 miles E of Parker
71 mph – 13 miles ENE of Kiowa
71 mph – 1 mile SSW of Bennett
71 mph – 5 miles ESE of Wetmore
71 mph – 4 miles ESE of Erie
71 mph – 3 miles SE of Manitou Springs
71 mph – 3 miles ENE of Broomfield
71 mph – 8 miles WNW of Last Chance
70 mph – 2 miles SE of Julesburg
70 mph – 2 miles ENE of Wiggins
70 mph – 2 miles W of Keenesburg
70 mph – 2 miles NE of Morrison
69 mph – Meeker
69 mph – 5 miles NW of Mack
68 mph – Buckley Air Force Base
67 mph – 3 miles NNW of Louviers
67 mph – 2 miles N of Ken Caryl
66 mph – 23 miles WSW of Hiawatha
66 mph – Douglas Pass
66 mph – 3 miles ESE of Hoehne
65 mph – Nunn
65 mph – 3 miles WSW of The Pinery
65 mph – Lakewood
65 mph – 4 miles NNW of Keystone
65 mph – 4 miles N of Florissant
64 mph – Sterling Reservoir
64 mph – 1 mile E of Limon
64 mph – 4 miles E of Elizabeth
64 mph – Galeton
63 mph – 1 mile W of Pleasant View
63 mph – 1 mile NE of Crisman
63 mph – 2 miles E of Rifle
62 mph – 2 miles NE of Lone Tree
62 mph – Fort Morgan
62 mph – 5 miles NE of Blende
62 mph – Peterson Air Force Base
61 mph – Illif
61 mph – 8 miles SSW of Grover
61 mph – Wolf Creek Pass
61 mph – 9 miles S of Springfield
61 mph – 5 miles N of Northglenn
61 mph – 1 mile N of Berthoud
61 mph – 1 mile SE of Monument
60 mph – 1 mile E of Fairfield
60 mph – 7 miles WNW of Simla
60 mph – 5 miles SSE of Mesa
60 mph – Grand Junction
60 mph – 6 miles W of Elbert
60 mph – 2 miles SE of Federal Heights
60 mph – 3 miles SW of Jefferson
60 mph – 2 miles N of Greenwood Village
59 mph – 2 miles SSW of Roxborough Park
59 mph – 2 miles S of Alamosa
58 mph – 5 miles N of Pawnee Buttes
58 mph – 4 miles NE of Loveland
58 mph – 13 miles SSW of Rangely
58 mph – 6 miles SSW of Colorado Springs