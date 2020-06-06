DENVER (CBS4) – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for a large part of central and eastern Colorado, including Denver, the Front Range and the adjacent plains. It is in effect until 8 p.m. this evening.
This watch is in addition to one issued Saturday morning for a large part of western Colorado and eastern Utah. We have already seen reports of large hail and damaging wind with storms that formed in southeast Utah and moved into the western slope.
A storm is considered severe if it produces hail that reaches one inch or larger in diameter, the wind gusts hit 58 mph or more, or a funnel cloud/tornado. Wind is today’s biggest from storms in Colorado threat followed by large hail.
