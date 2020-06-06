DENVER (CBS4) – I’ve followed the weather my entire life and have never seen anything like this over the middle of a continent. A line of severe thunderstorms that formed Saturday morning in southeast Utah blasted across Colorado’s western slope at speeds over 100 mph according to warnings issued by the National Weather Service in Grand Junction.
(I think I vaguely recall seeing this in outer bands of powerful hurricanes as they were making landfall)
The line of storms in Western Colorado is moving at 120 mph.
That is unreal. #COwx pic.twitter.com/Q0pVJPWGKW
— Andy Stein (@AndySteinWx) June 6, 2020
A large trough of low pressure connected to a powerful jet stream was knifing into southwest Colorado early Saturday and is responsible for producing the dangerous weather. More storms are expected to move across the state during Saturday afternoon.
Here's a loop showing the evolution of a powerful line of storms blasting across western Colorado … at times …. reaching speeds of more than 100 mph. #COwx #4wx pic.twitter.com/ocSxTRB8Wu
— Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) June 6, 2020
