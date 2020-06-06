CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – I’ve followed the weather my entire life and have never seen anything like this over the middle of a continent. A line of severe thunderstorms that formed Saturday morning in southeast Utah blasted across Colorado’s western slope at speeds over 100 mph according to warnings issued by the National Weather Service in Grand Junction.

(I think I vaguely recall seeing this in outer bands of powerful hurricanes as they were making landfall)

A large trough of low pressure connected to a powerful jet stream was knifing into southwest Colorado early Saturday and is responsible for producing the dangerous weather. More storms are expected to move across the state during Saturday afternoon.

