DENVER (CBS4) – RTD service leaving downtown Denver was suspended for Saturday and Sunday. Officials expect heavy crowds during planned protests and marches.
For Saturday, the following service changes will be in effect:
Train service into Union Station will run on a regular schedule, they say.
• No bus service will be provided into/out of downtown Denver.
• The Bus Concourse at Union Station and Civic Center Station will be closed.
• Two dozen bus routes will be detoured around downtown.
• The L line will not be running.
• The H Line will run to 10th/Osage Station.
RTD officials say Routes AT and 45 near Green Valley Ranch may also be detoured due to potential protest/march activity.
Riders are urged to check RTD’s website and rider alerts for specific route detour information and updates as they develop.