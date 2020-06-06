Comments
(CBS4) – Strong winds that blew through Colorado on Saturday knocked down trees and knocked out power for thousands on the Front Range. The power outages were scattered across the Denver metro area as well in some areas to the north including Weld County.
The line of storms spanned the entire state top to bottom during the day with some winds reaching hurricane strength, which is 74 mph and higher.
Xcel Energy’s outage map showed more than 1,000 customers without power. Power outages were also located in Brighton.