FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police arrested a man after they say he broke into a home and touched a woman. Fort Collins Police responded to a burglary call on Vivian Court at 10 p.m. on Thursday.
They say a man broke into the house and touched a woman who was in bed. The woman fought back and the suspect ran away.
Officers later found the suspect, identified as Luis Partida-Perez, hiding in the area. Partida-Perez, 31, was arrested and charged with unlawful sexual contact and second degree burglary.
“The invasion of home and privacy leaves a lasting impact on victims,” said Sgt. Heather Moore, who leads the Crimes Against Persons Unit. “I’m grateful for the rapid response of officers who quickly apprehended this suspect so he can be held accountable.”
Police say there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about this or other unreported incidents can call Detective Dollie Knab at (970) 416-2195 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.