DENVER (CBS4) – Coloradans can enjoy the annual Denver Chalk Art Festival virtually this weekend. The event normally takes place at Larimer Square.
Artists can participate in the event by posting photos of their creations online. Organizers will give away $25 gift cards to 100 winners.
The Larimer Arts Association made the decision to cancel the in-person event last month due to the coronavirus pandemic. It typically draws thousands of people to the streets of Larimer Square. This is the 18th year for the event.