DENVER-(CBS)- The combination of a strong upper level jet stream and powerful line of thunderstorms blasted through Colorado on Saturday. The line of storms spanned the entire state top to bottom during the day with some winds reaching hurricane strength which is 74 mph and higher!
One of the peak gusts was over Winter Park at 110 mph! The storm uprooted trees all across areas of Denver and Colorado.
Here are just a few of the reports mapped out to show the scope of wind damage over the Denver Metro Area.
In Brighton, a shed with a pop-up trailer inside was flipped with the strong winds.
The super gusts of wind were strong enough to topple over a billboard on Broadway in Denver!
The entire day was an unusual weather day. From early morning rain across the Front Range to Severe T-storm watches covering more than 2/3rds of the state and a squall line of thunderstorms from Wyoming to New Mexico zooming across the state at 50 to 70 mph speeds !
Sunday will be much drier but, there will be more jet stream enhanced wind in the afternoon. Up to 45 mph gusts will be possible in the Denver metro area. No severe storms are in the forecast.
With more gusty wind expected the Fire Danger will be very high in the red shaded areas on the map above which includes 2/3rds of the state for Sunday. Including the foothills of Jefferson,Douglas and Elbert Counties and all of the eastern plains.