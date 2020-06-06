Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent anti-vaccine activist, in Colorado on Sunday for a morning rally to show his opposition to a vaccine bill. State lawmakers are holding a session on Sunday to discuss the bill.
It which would require the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to have a submission process for people who want to claim a non-medical exemption for an immunization for a religious or personal belief.
Parents who want to opt their children out of vaccines would have to get a form signed by a doctor or watch an online video.
The same bill failed last year after Senate Republicans filibustered.