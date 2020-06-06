CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4) – Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent anti-vaccine activist, in Colorado on Sunday for a morning rally to show his opposition to a vaccine bill.  State lawmakers are holding a session on Sunday to discuss the bill.

Colorado State Capitol building is located in Denver, Colorado, USA.

It which would require the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to have a submission process for people who want to claim a non-medical exemption for an immunization for a religious or personal belief.

Parents who want to opt their children out of vaccines would have to get a form signed by a doctor or watch an online video.

The same bill failed last year after Senate Republicans filibustered.

