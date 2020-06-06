



– The second Saturday of Black Lives Matter protests in downtown Denver was much different than the Saturday before, when Denver police shot pepper balls and tear gas into the crowds. Instead it was a march of solidarity and hope.

Civil rights and anti-police brutality protestors showed up early to demonstrate and clean up graffiti. Later on in the afternoon they were visited by a few special guests. Some of the Denver Broncos’ players made an appearance to show solidarity with the crowd.

“I thought it was fantastic because it will bring a bigger crowd,” says Donnie Walton who showed up in his Broncos orange gear.

The Broncos players marched to Civic Center Park, where they shared a few supportive words.

“This is 2020 and Muhammad Ali, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Jim Brown are still fighting this fight. It’s up to us to keep it going,” linebacker Von Miller told the crowd.

After the speeches, it was time to march. The players and their families led the crowd through the streets of downtown Denver.

PHOTO GALLERY: Broncos Players Participate In Denver Protest

“I love it. I think it’s great. we’re making change,” says protestor Jack Girard.

On Friday June 5 the NFL reversed course and apologized to players. They said they are listening and will not silence them anymore. Activists who have been protesting for 10 days were happy to have the support of some of the city’s biggest athletes.

“This is a sign of solidarity. This is a sign that how people are feeling is real, and it needs to end. It needs to stop,” said a protestor who asked to only be identified as John.

