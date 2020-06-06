Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder hosted a protest and march in solidarity of Justice for George Floyd protests on Saturday. Dozens marched and shared their message and goal to end police brutality and racism.
Organizers started at Boulder County Courthouse on Pearl Street. They held a moment of silence while kneeling for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Floyd was detained and on the ground with an officer’s knee on his neck for that amount of time.
Protesters then walked down Pearl Street and also heard from speakers.