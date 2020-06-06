CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Boulder News, George Floyd Death Protests

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder hosted a protest and march in solidarity of Justice for George Floyd protests on Saturday. Dozens marched and shared their message and goal to end police brutality and racism.

(credit: CBS)

Organizers started at Boulder County Courthouse on Pearl Street. They held a moment of silence while kneeling for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Floyd was detained and on the ground with an officer’s knee on his neck for that amount of time.

(credit: CBS)

Protesters then walked down Pearl Street and also heard from speakers.

Comments

Leave a Reply