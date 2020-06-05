CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Chris Spears
Filed Under:Amber Saldate, Grand County, Horse Dragging


DENVER (CBS4) – A woman in Grand County has plead guilty to misdemeanor animal cruelty charges after she videotaped her husband dragging a horse by a halter that was attached to a truck. The incident happened last November near Grand Lake.

(credit: Grand County)

According to Sky Hi News, Amber Saldate made a deal with prosecutors that includes a maximum of 30 days in jail, two years of supervised probation and 100 hours of community service. A sentencing trial is set for early July.

Her husband John pleaded not guilty and is expected to be in court in September.

