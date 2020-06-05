Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A woman in Grand County has plead guilty to misdemeanor animal cruelty charges after she videotaped her husband dragging a horse by a halter that was attached to a truck. The incident happened last November near Grand Lake.
PREVIOUS STORY: John & Amber Saldate Face Charges After Horse Is Pulled Unwillingly By Pickup Truck
According to Sky Hi News, Amber Saldate made a deal with prosecutors that includes a maximum of 30 days in jail, two years of supervised probation and 100 hours of community service. A sentencing trial is set for early July.
Her husband John pleaded not guilty and is expected to be in court in September.