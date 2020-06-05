Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A group of medical workers and students at the C.U. Anschutz Medical Campus knelt for 10 minutes outside Children’s Hospital Friday, in honor of George Floyd and other victims of excessive force.
“White Coats for Black Lives” was formed to stand for racial justice and health equity.
“What we cannot continue to live without is justice. We need justice. When crimes are committed, there needs to be repercussions and that is the only way to get this racism to stop,” said medical student Jeremy Ansah-Twum.
Go back to your patients, you’re risking their health being around so many others like that.