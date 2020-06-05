Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The land where an apartment building once stood before a devastating explosion has been sold. The building on Santa Fe Drive between 3rd and 4th Avenue exploded nearly two years ago.
Rio Norte LLC purchased the lot in the Baker Neighborhood for about $1.3 million.
Todd Perkins was sentenced to 195 years in prison for deliberately causing the blast. He was a handyman for the building and lived in a trailer near the property.
Nine people were hurt, one of them critically.