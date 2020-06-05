CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4)– The land where an apartment building once stood before a devastating explosion has been sold. The building on Santa Fe Drive between 3rd and 4th Avenue exploded nearly two years ago.

(credit: CBS)

Rio Norte LLC purchased the lot in the Baker Neighborhood for about $1.3 million.

Todd Perkins (credit: Denver Fire)

Todd Perkins was sentenced to 195 years in prison for deliberately causing the blast. He was a handyman for the building and lived in a trailer near the property.

(credit: CBS)

Nine people were hurt, one of them critically.

(credit: CBS)

