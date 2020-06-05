Comments
Neguse also says he’ll be working with congress to pass bills – and that work starts next week in the judiciary committee.
DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado lawmakers hit the streets with volunteers early Friday morning to clean up after a night of peaceful protests.
Congressman Joe Neguse says he found the morning inspiring.
“I think it reflects the best of who we are as Coloradans,” Neguse said. “We roll up our sleeves and help one another in times of crisis.” Neguse said.
Neguse also says he’ll be working with congress to pass bills – and that work starts next week in the judiciary committee.
He says it includes eliminating practices and collecting more information.
So the protesters are priveledged pigs and need others to clean up after them? Says it all.