Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Another Colorado favorite is back open just in time for the busy summer vacation season. The Georgetown Loop Railroad reopened Friday, June 5.
DENVER (CBS4) – Another Colorado favorite is back open just in time for the busy summer vacation season. The Georgetown Loop Railroad reopened Friday, June 5.
The railroad has cut capacity while adding extra open-air cars so riders can social distance while enjoying the clean, beautiful Rocky Mountains. Operations are planned for seven days a week.
This Colorado gem is located just off Interstate 70 about 45 miles west of Denver. Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here.