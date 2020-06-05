Comments
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A judge has ordered the Colorado Springs woman charged with killing her stepson to get a mental health evaluation. The judge wants all of Letecia Stauch’s interviews at the state hospital to be taped.
This came after investigators accused Stauch of plotting to escape from the El Paso County Jail.
Gannon was reported missing in late January from the Colorado Springs area. Investigators believe he was killed in his bedroom.
His body was found in Florida on March 18. The prosecution told the court a jawbone found in Florida was 11-year-old Gannon Stauch’s, but the body was so badly decomposed a medical examiner hasn’t been able to complete the autopsy.
Letecia Stauch faces a charge of first-degree murder with intent and deliberation, plus eight other “crime of violence” sentencing enhancer charges.