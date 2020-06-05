Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is hosting its annual Free Fishing Weekend this Saturday and Sunday!
The southeast office in Colorado Springs is even giving away 300 rods and reels on Friday, for kids who don’t have them. They can pick them up at the drive thru event at 3 p.m. at 4255 Sinton Road.
A license or Habitat Stamp is not required on Free Fishing Weekend, but all other rules and regulations will apply.
Click here for tips and hot spots, and to download the free CPW fishing app.