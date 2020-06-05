Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Police Department is taking legal action to have a picture of Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen removed from Pres. Donald Trump’s latest campaign video.
The video is titled, “Healing, Not Hatred.” The video uses a picture of Pazen linking arms and marching with protesters in downtown Denver.
The police department says they do not endorse political candidates for office.
Pazen marched with protesters in downtown Denver earlier this week.