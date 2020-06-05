CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Police Department is taking legal action to have a picture of Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen removed from Pres. Donald Trump’s latest campaign video.

(credit: Denver Police)

The video is titled, “Healing, Not Hatred.” The video uses a picture of Pazen linking arms and marching with protesters in downtown Denver.

The police department says they do not endorse political candidates for office.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen embraces a woman during a march to protest the death of George Floyd on June 1, 2020 in Denver.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen embraces a woman during a march to protest the death of George Floyd on June 1, 2020 in Denver. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Pazen marched with protesters in downtown Denver earlier this week.

