DENVER (CBS4) — The City of Denver is no longer under a curfew order — Mayor Michael Hancock allowed it to expire Friday morning. Protesters took to the streets for the eighth night in a row on Thursday.

The curfew was put in place last week, due to outbreaks of violence and vandalism in Denver during protests of the George Floyd death at the hands of police in Minnesota. Many protesters in Denver chose to ignore the curfew over the weekend and continued aggressive protests — and riots — late into the night.

