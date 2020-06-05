DENVER(CBS)- Happy Friday! We have a hot end to the week and what looks like the makings of a very stormy Saturday. First lets start with the heat! We have a large high pressure ridge smack dab over the Rocky mountain region.

This will send highs soaring into the 90s and low 100s across the eastern plains by Friday afternoon. Western slope highs will rise into the 90s with 80s and 70s over the mountains.

With the wind and heat of the day there is a Red Flag Warning for Friday for a large chunk of the western slope.

There will be a few more high based thunderstorms which tend to produce strong gusty winds! Some of the storms after 3pm could have gusts up around 40 to 50 mph with brief rain.

Friday night into Saturday our high pressure ridge shifts eastward opening the door for a compact storm system to move from southern California into Utah. This movement will bring in copious amounts of moisture and a strong overhead jet stream.

This will bring in very good chances for rain and storms over the mountains and western Colorado from Friday afternoon through Saturday night. If you are going camping take the rain gear and warmer evening clothes. Weather will be much different than that of Friday! There is also a chance for severe storms Friday night for extreme western Colorado.

Heavy rainfall will also be a big issue with the weekend storm system blasting in. There will be heavy rain over the Southwestern corner of the state prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Watch for Friday night into Saturday afternoon.

With the storm and jet stream combo coming in Friday into Saturday there is a large portion of the state that has a chance for severe weather with strong winds up to 60 mph, 1 inch diameter hail and areas of heavy rain.

There is a zone north of Fort Collins to Sterling up into Wyoming and Nebraska that might also see a few tornadoes in addition to the damaging wind and hail.

Both Saturday and Sunday afternoon will be extremely windy! With some peak gusts from 40 to 50 mph each day. With the added wind the fire danger will be pushed up in some of the states drought prone areas for Sunday.

After that another cold front is expected Monday into Tuesday with more wind and much cooler temperatures.