Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado State University announced on Friday that students will pay the same tuition as last year.
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado State University announced on Friday that students will pay the same tuition as last year.
CSU President Joyce McConnell said the approved budget will also avoid pay cuts and other job losses seen at other colleges across the nation.
Students entering the CU system will not only pay the same tuition as those who entered in 2019 and 2018, but the rate will be locked in for 4 years.