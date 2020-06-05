



– As Colorado restaurants look for ways to get revenue back in black, lawmakers are working on a bill that would extend licenses for to-go and delivery cocktails. A bill introduced to the Colorado Legislature this week would extend the license to do so through July of 2020 and the Colorado Restaurant Association (CRA) believes it’s a win-win for everyone.

In May, the CRA surveyed more than 250 operators, and a majority were in favor of the extension- 85% said they wanted to make it permanent. Not only that, but one in five operators claimed it was a significant source of revenue.

On Friday, CBS4 interviewed Chris Cone, owner of Golden’s historic Buffalo Rose.

“When they suspended on site dining anything helped including the takeaway alcohol provision,” said Cone.

Cone said he’s in favor of the extension but alone, it didn’t help. When Cone shutdown dining, he went down to 10% of normal revenue. To-go cocktails?

“Has it made a huge difference? I wish it had, it really hasn’t because we’re not a liquor store, we’re not a supermarket where people would naturally go for takeaway liquor but it has helped some and I’m glad that the CRA and the state are looking at extending those provisions,” he said.

He believes the focus on expanding capacity has been the most instrumental in recovering.

“I’m glad they’re lobbying to continue it but I don’t think it will move the revenue too much compared to some of the things with this type of stuff where they’re actively promoting outdoor space or the general legislation with respect to capacity on site,” he continued, “I would focus on the capacity and the distancing and even the masks… I mean, the masks from a just an overall comfort level, not to speak of what it means for public health, are difficult especially for our cooks who are over hot stoves and skillets in the back.”

He said it’s a continued focus on these things in combination with efforts, like to go alcohol, he’d like to see in front of lawmakers.

“And in general if you look at it under the category of, are people including the government trying to help? For sure. And the collaboration that I’ve seen from the state of Colorado, from the city of Golden to assist during the crisis, is noteworthy. It is commendable. They are trying to do what they can ya know, balancing public health with the survival of small hospitality businesses.”