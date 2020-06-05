DENVER (CBS4) – Boulder and Fort Collins are among the best in the nation for growth and stability, according to a new study from financial planning website SmartAsset. The study set out to find the housing markets that have experienced the most stable growth in the past 25 years.
Housing markets with stable growth are generally preferred by homeowners looking for a decent return on their investment. In the sixth annual study, SmartAsset considered data on home price growth and volatility in 357 metro areas across the nation.
Boulder was ranked 3rd in the study, followed by Fort Collins in 6th place. Midland, TX was ranked the best housing market for growth and stability. The Denver metro area, which includes Lakewood and Aurora, was ranked 35th in the nation.
The study compared housing markets across two key metrics, stability and overall home price growth. To account for stability, researchers considered the probability that homeowners would experience a price decline of 5% or more within 10 years of buying the home.
Researchers found home prices in Boulder have grown 251% over the past 25 years. The city is also listed in the study as having 0% chance of a decline in home price of more than 5% within a decade of purchase. Home prices in Fort Collins have grown 215% since 1995, according to the study.
The full report, including the methodology and key findings, can be found here.