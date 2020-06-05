Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora police say a woman driving on South Parker Road crossed the median near Quincy Avenue and crashed into three other vehicles — one of them head-on. It happened at about 5:40 p.m. on Thursday.
The woman, who was driving a white Honda sedan, was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries. On Friday morning, police said the woman was on life support.
“This in an on-going investigation by the Aurora Police Traffic unit,” police said.
The identity of the driver is not being released at this time until relatives can be notified.