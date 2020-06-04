DENVER (CBS4)– Many businesses are switching to virtual events because of the coronavirus. Here are some fun activities to enjoy with your family from the safety of your home!
Dazzle is bringing you 21st Century jazz by live streaming musical performances throughout the week. Jack Hadley Blue is just one of the performers who has taken the stage. If you would like the check out some local jazz, the shows run 7 days a week on Dazzle’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
https://www.facebook.com/DazzleDenver
The popular Denver Chalk Art Festival that usually takes place at larimer square is going virtual this weekend.
Artists can participate in the event by posting photos of their chalk creations online. Organizers will give away $25 gift cards to 100 winners. Be sure to tag the Denver Chalk Art Festival and Larimer Square to participate.
Sunday, the Golden Triangle Farmers Market opens for the summer. People can find fresh produce, baked good, and more.
The farmers market will be following Denver’s COVID-19 guidelines. People will have to wear masks to enter and also maintain social distancing. It’s open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.