DENVER (CBS4)– The protests in downtown Denver have continued late into the evening for a week but the past couple of nights have remained calm, for the most part.
Police in Denver arrested 20 people on Wednesday night, most of them for breaking curfew. The curfew remains in effect through Friday morning.
On Thursday morning, people were able to share their thoughts with the Denver City Council where they complained about how the city is handling the protests.
One man discussed the protests that turned destructive during clashes with police over the weekend, “And what I saw the last four days is not only disgusting, it is flat out negligent, hear what I said, negligent.”
Thousands of people have marched through downtown streets to demand justice for George Floyd and police reform over the past week. What is happening in Denver is also happening in dozens of cities across the nation, including Minneapolis, Los Angeles and Baltimore.
Since protests started last Thursday in Denver, police have arrested nearly 400 people. Several of those people arrested had weapons such as handguns, an ax and a baseball bat with spikes.