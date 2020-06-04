DENVER (CBS4)– Demonstrators’ messages were projected onto the state Capitol in downtown Denver on Thursday night as the protests remained largely peaceful. It was a much different scene compared to one week ago when protests turned violent.
On Thursday, just after the 9 p.m. curfew, messages were projected onto the state Capitol building. Those included “Justice for George Floyd,” “Equality,” and “We Are Peaceful” among others.
Thursday is the final night of the curfew put in place by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. The curfew expires at 5 a.m. Friday. It is unclear whether the curfew will be extended.
Day 8 of protests looked a lot different than one week ago when police used tear gas to disperse crowds and there was gunfire on the lawn of the state Capitol.
Protesters spray painted graffiti on the Capitol building and broke windows and caused damage to vehicles.
In the past few nights, Hancock and Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen joined protesters on the streets of downtown Denver as they marched in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police.