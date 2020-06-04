COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Letecia Stauch is facing a new charge — she’s now accused of asking someone to help her escape from jail. Stauch is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch.
Another inmate in the El Paso County Jail told investigators Letecia Stauch wrote her letters that contained escape plans, according to the Affidavit of Probable Cause.
The inmate said Stauch spoke about using the broom handle to bust out the window in her cell.
“Ms. Stauch told her she would fit through the window because she had already measured herself,” the affidavit states.
The inmate said Stauch believed she would help her if she gave her money, but the inmate told investigators she knew the charges Stauch was facing and had no interest in helping her.
Gannon was reported missing in late January from the Colorado Springs area. His body was found in Florida on March 18.
Investigators believe he was killed in his bedroom.
Letecia Stauch faces a charge of first-degree murder with intent and deliberation, plus eight other “crime of violence” sentencing enhancer charges.
Insiders say the new charge will be taken up at the status conference scheduled for Friday.
According to the affidavit, Stauch is classified as “Segregation from All,” meaning she will not be moved around jail with other inmates. Stauch is also classified as a full restraint escape risk, meaning she will not be transported outside of the facility without full restraints being placed on her wrists and ankles and her wrists will be secured to a belt around her waist.