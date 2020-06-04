Comments
GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4)– Guanella Pass reopened for the season on Thursday. The historic byway underwent extensive renovations in 2016.
GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4)– Guanella Pass reopened for the season on Thursday. The historic byway underwent extensive renovations in 2016.
The scenic mountain pass takes travelers from Highway 285 all the way to Georgetown.
Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park also opened this week.
RELATED: Watch For Storms Over Open Colorado Mountain Passes And Roads This Weekend
Mount Evans Road will not open this summer to motorized vehicles due to coronavirus concerns. Cyclists and hikers can still access the road but restroom facilities will remain closed.