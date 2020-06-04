Comments
DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4)– An insurance company is suing the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad for damages during the massive 416 Fire in 2018.
According to the Durango Herald, Purgatory Ski Resort submitted the claim which states the resort suffered huge losses from the fire after it was forced to close.
The 2018 fire started along the train’s tracks after a coal burning car sparked north of Durango and went on to burn more than 54,000 acres of mostly National Forest lands in the Hermosa Creek watershed.
