Report: NBA Approves Plan To Restart SeasonThe NBA will restart with the top 22 teams playing a shortened regular season to determine seeding, followed by a 16-team playoff.

Denver Broncos Linebacker Von Miller: 'Our Anger Is Justified And We Will Not Be Silenced Or Pacified'The Broncos linebacker took to Twitter with his thoughts on police brutality, the protests unfolding across the country and why it's important he speak out.

Colorado Rockies' Ian Desmond: 'When You Can't Say Black Lives Matter, To Me, That's You Saying My Life Doesn't Matter'The Colorado Rockies infielder/outfielder discussed his experiences with racism and how those pushing back against the movement make him feel.

Vic Fangio Apologizes After Saying He 'Doesn't See Racism At All In The NFL'Broncos head coach Vic Fangio issued a statement on Wednesday in an attempt to clarify remarks he made to the media on Tuesday.

No Lockout: MLS Ready To Play After Reaching Deal Through 2025 SeasonThere will be no lockout for Major League Soccer and the MLS is ready to return to play. This comes after the players approved the league's new collective bargaining agreement. The new deal runs thru the 2025 season.

Denver Broncos Coach Vic Fangio: 'I Don't See Racism At All In The NFL, I Don't See Discrimination In The NFL'Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio spoke to reporters Tuesday calling what happened to George Floyd a "societal issue that we all have to join in to correct" but doesn't see problems in the NFL.