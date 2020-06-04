AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Local and federal police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robber who has struck two banks in Aurora twice each in the last six months.
Dubbed the ‘Double Dipper Bandit’ for repeatedly robbing the same banks, the male suspect may be behaving differently due to the new hauls of ill-earned income, according to investigators.
He first robbed the Chase Bank at 5800 South Parker Road on December 2nd, then returned February 5th.
He then turned his attention to the Chase Bank at 3501 South Tower Road, robbing it May 6th and June 2nd.
The suspect, a slender, six-foot-tall white male thought to be in his 30s or 40s, wore a surgical mask in his last robbery, in addition to sunglasses and an orange hat with a white ‘T’ embroidery.
Photos of the two earlier robberies show the man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
He has presents bank tellers with a demand note and threatens that he has a weapon, but to date none has been seen.
Investigators suggest the suspect may exhibit a change in his spending habits or openly discuss a suddenly acquiring large amounts of money.
A reward of $2,000 has been offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest and conviction. Callers should contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tipline at 720-913-STOP (7867).
Bank robbery is punishable up to a 20-year prison sentence for each offense.