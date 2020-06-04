DENVER(CBS)- On the big jet stream weather map we have a ridge of high pressure locked over the Rockies. This ridge is the pattern that has been delivering the summer time heat to get June started.
The ridge will be strengthening as we head into Friday bringing even hotter highs our way to finish out the week. Thursday and Friday will be one or two degrees away from tying the record highs. Thursday’s record is 94 degrees and Friday’s record is 95!
Along with the heat there is just enough moisture for a few isolated thunderstorms both in the mountains and across the eastern plains. Most of the storms will be high based storms creating gusty winds from time to time.
A few storms on the extreme eastern state line may see a few severe storms with strong winds and hail on Thursday evening.
There is a little disturbance off the coast of Baja California that will will ride the jet stream into the northern Rockies on Saturday.
This system along with a strong upper level flow may get a few severe storms over the Front Range.
At the same time we are watching a cooling trough of low pressure moving into the Pacific Northwest on Saturday. This cooling trend will push into Colorado Monday into Tuesday. With Denver high temperatures by Tuesday dropping into the 70s!