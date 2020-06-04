Our heat wave continues through the weekend, reaching it’s peak on Friday afternoon. We’ve spent the entire first week of June at least ten degrees above average. Friday, highs will head to the mid 90s for most of the Front Range and plains.

Denver is looking to hit 94 degrees, which is just one degree shy of a daily record high of 95 degrees. Greeley, Fort Collins, and Boulder areas will also head to the mid 90s.

We aren’t the only ones though! The mountains and western Colorado will all be running well above average. The mountains will hit the upper 70s and even some areas getting to the mid 80s. Grand Junction will be close to 100. While they are close to the triple digits, the southeastern corner of the state will get the brunt of the heat. La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield will all head into the 100s. And most likely will get there again on Saturday.

Eastern Colorado stays hot on Saturday and Sunday, but everywhere to the west will cool off significantly as another storm moves in. This will bring rain to the western slope and mountains. The Denver area could see isolated severe storms on Saturday. Watch for gusty winds and hail with afternoon storms. We’ll also stay very hot, well into the 90s through Sunday.

Monday, we finally cool off to the low 80s, and down to the mid 70s by Tuesday. Relief is in sight!