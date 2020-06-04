DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver investigated a shooting where protests were happening near the state Capitol on Thursday night. At least one person was rushed to the hospital.
#Alert #DPD Officers are on-scene in the area of Colfax and Broadway in response to a shooting. At present one person has been transported for medical treatment. There is no available suspect information at this time. Information will be provided as available. #Denver. pic.twitter.com/9pY7rBbxeW
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 5, 2020
It is unclear whether the shooting was related to the protests in downtown Denver.
Police have not released any suspect information.
The 9 p.m. curfew was in effect Thursday but some protesters were still marching after the curfew. It is the final night of the curfew put in place by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. The curfew expires at 5 a.m. Friday. It is unclear whether the curfew will be extended.
Thursday was filled with largely peaceful protests throughout downtown Denver until the shooting happened about 10 p.m.