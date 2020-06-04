



Tyler Perry is one of the most successful actors and producers in all of Hollywood and he has given countless people the opportunity to work in the industry with his exclusive shows on BET.

Barry Brewer is one of those actors and he is the star of the BET+ Original “Tyler Perry’s Bruh.” While Brewer has made a name for himself as a stand-up comic, this series about four African-American men navigating their lives, careers and relationships gave him the opportunity to entertain in a longer format.

“It’s a great opportunity and it’s something I’ve aspired to do ever since I started doing stand-up,” said Brewer in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. I admired Eddie Murphy’s career and Martin Lawrence. I always aspired to do television and film alongside stand-up. I love the show and the opportunity to work with Mr. Tyler Perry is an amazing experience. It’s been a blast.”

Brewer has been extremely impressed by Perry’s work ethic. The actor says that Perry challenges him to be better and that the show challenges the audience to think more deeply when it comes to examining black actors on TV.

“It means everything to be a part of a series that showcases black men and show the world there is more to us,” said Brewer. “Sometimes in film and television, we play a thug or they put us in there as cops here and there. To show that we work in those fields as doctors and lawyers and are regular guys is a blessing. We hopefully can change the narrative that we are all human. 30’s and finding your way in life works in every color and creed.”

Stream “Tyler Perry’s Bruh” on BET+ now and watch all of DJ Sixsmith’s interviews from “The Sit-Down” series here.